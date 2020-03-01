Foals postpone upcoming Japanese tour due to Coronavirus

Foals have announced that they’re postponing their upcoming tour of Japan due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

The band were due to play three shows in the country, beginning on Tuesday (March 3) in Nagoya, before travelling through Osaka and Tokyo.

“Due to the uncertainty around the Covid 19 virus we have taken the difficult decision to postpone our Japanese tour dates to later in the year,” the band said in a statement, adding that they hope to announce the rescheduled dates soon.

Advertisement

“We are so sorry that we won’t be there next week. We want everyone who has purchased a ticket to be able to attend & it has been clear through the messages we were receiving that many of you were not going to be able to be at the shows as scheduled.

The message concludes: “We will be back to honour these engagements, so will just be seeing you a little later than expected. In the meantime please hang on to your tickets.”

Foals’ tour is the latest in a growing number of live shows to be cancelled due to the Coronavirus outbreak. This weekend, Sam Fender announced that he’s cancelling a Switzerland show due to the virus, while Green Day’s Asian leg of the ‘Hella Mega Tour’ is also off.

Earlier this week, Mabel cancelled a show in Italy, while BTS have shelved the first four shows of their world tour in South Korea.

Advertisement

Foals played their first gig of 2020 last month, with Jagwar Ma’s Jack Freeman joining them on bass, replacing Everything Everything’s Jeremy Pritchard in the role.

Last week, Foals picked up Best Live Act supported by Copper Dog Whiskey at NME Awards 2020 in London, using their acceptance speech to call for equal representation at festivals. “It’s gotta happen, fuck yeah,” frontman Yannis Philippakis said.