Foals recruit Shame, Yard Act and more for UK tour support

Foals have announced the acts that will support them on their upcoming UK tour – see the names below.

The Oxford band will hit the road later this month, kicking things off in Edinburgh on April 20, with shows set to follow in Birmingham, Manchester, Leeds, London, Brighton and more.

Today (April 11), Yannis Philippakis and co. announced the six acts that will accompany them on the tour, with names including Shame, Goat Girl, Yard Act and Wet Leg.

Shame, who released their second album ‘Drunk Tank Pink’ last year, will open for Foals on their four dates at London’s Olympia (April 29 and 30; May 1 and 2). Other names supporting on these dates include Goat Girl and Egyptian Blue.

Goat Girl will also provide support on several other nights in Edinburgh (April 20 and 21), Birmingham (23), Hull (25), Newcastle (26), Brighton (27) and at London’s O2 Brixton Academy on May 8.

Wet Leg and The Regrettes will open up for Foals at their massive Castlefield Bowl show in Manchester, while Yard Act will support on two dates at Blackpool’s Empress Ballroom (May 5 and 6).

The support for the band’s Leeds show at Millennium Square on July 8 is TBC.

You can check out the full list of dates and who will be supporting below:

Tickets for the remaining shows can be found here.

Speaking about the tour in a recent interview with NME, Philippakis said: “Honestly, once this new music comes out, it’s just solid good times – an explosion of energy and emotion. Come with your friends, lose your mind, enjoy the live music and fucking get down. That’s going to be the vibe.”

He also spoke about their recent single, which the band said was inspired by the “antithesis” of the lockdown blues.

“It was quite a long road, with the pandemic winter and all of that in England,” Philippakis added. “It was everywhere, but it felt especially bleak and encroaching in the UK with the weather, no pubs and how bad COVID got. When we were writing [‘Wake Me Up’], it was almost like wishful thinking that we’d ever come out; that there would be a world to return to. At certain points, it felt unremittingly bleak.

“We’re just super-excited that it can come out. We’re just psyched on it.”

Earlier this month, Foals shared new single ‘Looking High’, the latest preview of the trio’s upcoming new album ‘Life Is Yours’, which is set for release on June 17.