Check out Foals’ rescheduled UK tour dates for Spring 2021

Foals have announced their rescheduled UK tour dates for 2021 – check them out below.

The Oxford group, who released their latest album ‘Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost Pt.2’ last October, were due to hit the road on April 29. However, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the group were forced to postpone all their upcoming tour dates.

Now, the band have announced that the dates have been rescheduled to April and May 2021 with all original tickets remaining valid.

New dates for Edinburgh, London, Blackpool and Birmingham have all been announced, with dates in Cardiff and Manchester “following ASAP.”

The new dates are all listed here:

The upcoming UK tour has been rescheduled to April & May 2021. Hang on to yr tickets. News on the Cardiff & Manchester dates to follow ASAP. Thankyou for yr patience. We can’t wait. Until then stay safe. Big big love x pic.twitter.com/A9SjHwOKNl — FOALS (@foals) April 20, 2020

APRIL 2021

28 – Usher Hall, Edinburgh

29 – Usher Hall, Edinburgh

MAY 2021

1 – Olympia, London

2 – Olympia, London

3 – Olympia, London

6 – Empress Ballroom, Blackpool

7 – Empress Ballroom, Blackpool

8 – Arena, Birmingham

Last month (March 2), Foals marked the 10th anniversary of the release of their song ‘Spanish Sahara’ by revealing the origin of the track’s title.

‘Spanish Sahara’ was the first song to be released from the band’s second album ‘Total Life Forever’, which came out in 2010.

Foals frontman Yannis Philippakis celebrated the special anniversary of the fan favourite by posting a picture on the band’s Instagram account of an old map from a cassette he was once given as a gift.

“This is the original reference for the track title, taken from a cassette my friend & original singer in Foals [Andrew Mears] made for me,” he wrote in the accompanying caption. Yannis added: “I’ve never opened the tape & don’t intend to.”

Foals also recently shared a new video for ‘Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost’ album track ‘Wash Off’, which featured a timely reminder on the best way to wash your hands.

The ‘Wash Off PSA’ video showed someone following standard medical procedure for hand-washing, played on a loop to Foals’ track, with lyrics appearing at the foot of the screen. You can take a look at the video here.

Earlier this year, the band won Best Live Act at the NME Awards 2020, before scooping their first BRIT Award for Best Group.