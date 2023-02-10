Foals share ‘Life Is Yours’ tracks recorded with London Contemporary Orchestra

Foals have shared new versions of three tracks which they recorded with the London Contemporary Orchestra – listen below.

The band recorded the tracks, ‘2001’ and ‘Life Is Yours’ from 2022 album ‘Life Is Yours‘, and ‘Wash Off’ from 2019’s ‘Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost: Part 2’, as part of their Apple Music Home Session.

“The spin of this session was to work with the London Contemporary Orchestra, who we’re huge fans of,” singer/guitarist Yannis Philippakis said. “They’ve done some amazing scoring for Paul Thomas Anderson, worked with Johnny Greenwood, done all sorts of amazing orchestrations.

“We also worked with them on [2013 album] ‘Holy Fire’, and haven’t since, so it was a reunion of sorts. It was a lot of fun sending them the tracks and having Hugh [Brunt, the LCO’s co-artistic director and co-principal director] transcribe and translate ideas onto different instruments, which were the bass saxophone, marimba, vibraphone, untuned percussion, and cello.”

He continued: “Wash Off has lots of instrumentation on it, so it felt good and it’s lyrically apt. We did it in a small studio called The Firepit. We got to work with some amazing engineers, and it was a joy to be working with pro orchestral musicians, and to come up with new ideas on the spot in the room.

“We tried some extra approaches and it was just a creatively liberating experience. The last couple of years have taught me that I need music more than anything else. And that the power of live music in particular is something that should never be taken for granted. It’s central to being a human being.”

In December, it was announced that Reading & Leeds would welcome Foals back to headline for a second time after their 2016 appearance, with The Killers, Sam Fender, Billie Eilish, Imagine Dragons and Lewis Capaldi also topping the bill among a very stacked line-up. Check out the full line-up announcement here.

“It feels amazing,” Philippakis told NME. “We didn’t necessarily expect to do it a second time. To be asked back is awesome. We’ve had a connection to the festival ever since we started and it’s going to be ripping. It’s definitely one of the wildest festivals so for us it’s going to be the perfect headline show. The energy is going to be to the max.”

Off the back of their acclaimed and rave-heavy 2022 album ‘Life Is Yours‘ – as well as well-received UK headline gigs and their slot headlining The Other Stage at Glastonbury – Philippakis promised that the band would be delivering “a maximum Foals show” with some other tricks up their sleeve.