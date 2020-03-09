Foals share new hand-washing PSA video for ‘Wash Off’

Foals have shared a new video for ‘Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost’ album track ‘Wash Off’, which features a timely reminder on the best way to wash your hands.

The ‘Wash Off PSA’ video consists simply of someone following standard medical procedure for hand-washing, played on a loop to Foals’ track, with lyrics appearing at the foot of the screen.

You can take a look at the video below, which is released as the music industry begins to feel the effect of the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Advertisement

One of the world’s biggest festivals SXSW has been cancelled, with significant impact on a number of artists.

Earlier today, meanwhile, Madonna became the latest artist to cancel shows in response to the virus’ spread.

Miami’s Ultra Music Festival has also been called off, while artists including Green Day, BTS, Yungblud, and Mariah Carey have all cancelled dates in Asia over concerns about coronavirus.

Foals, meanwhile, recently marked the 10th anniversary of the release of their song ‘Spanish Sahara’ by revealing the origin of the track’s title.

Advertisement

Last month proved to be a successful one for the band as they picked up two major awards at the NME Awards 2020 and the BRIT Awards.

The band won Best Live Act at the NME Awards 2020, before scooping their first BRIT Award for Best Group.