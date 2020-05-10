Foals have shared their making-of documentary of ‘Total Life Forever’ on YouTube for the first time.

The 20-minute film, directed by Dave Ma, has been shared to mark the album’s 10th anniversary today, which is marked today (May 10).

Watch the new ‘Total Life Forever’ film below.

Advertisement

Continuing the celebrations for the album’s 10th birthday, frontman Yannis Philippakis and guitarist Jimmy Smith will be hosting an edition of Tim Burgess’ Twitter listening parties for the album tonight.

The band also launched new new video series FBC – Transmissions this week, a twelve-part series that will track the recording of the band’s two ‘Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost’. albums from 2019, and give a window into their creative process.

Earlier, this week, Foals confirmed details of more rescheduled tour dates in the UK, which have been moved to 2021 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The four-piece announced last month that their planned headline shows in Edinburgh, London, Blackpool and Birmingham — which had been due to take place between April 29 and May 9 this year — had been pushed back to next year.

Advertisement

Reviewing 2010’s ‘Total Life Forever’ upon its release, NME wrote: “Throughout is a braveness and naive sense of wonder that confirms what ‘Antidotes’ suggested: that Foals will never be anything other than Foals, and if we follow them into the fog then, well, visions of startling clarity await.”

Yannis Philippakis recently spoke to NME about his time in lockdown and gave a guide to battling boredom while isolating.