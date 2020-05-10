GAMING  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

News Music News

Foals share ‘Total Life Forever’ film on YouTube to celebrate the album’s 10th anniversary

The film, by Dave Ma, has never been officially available online until now

By Will Richards
Foals
Foals in 2010 (Picture: Getty)

Foals have shared their making-of documentary of ‘Total Life Forever’ on YouTube for the first time.

The 20-minute film, directed by Dave Ma, has been shared to mark the album’s 10th anniversary today, which is marked today (May 10).

Watch the new ‘Total Life Forever’ film below.

Advertisement

Continuing the celebrations for the album’s 10th birthday, frontman Yannis Philippakis and guitarist Jimmy Smith will be hosting an edition of Tim Burgess’ Twitter listening parties for the album tonight.

The band also launched new new video series FBC – Transmissions this week, a twelve-part series that will track the recording of the band’s two ‘Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost’. albums from 2019, and give a window into their creative process.

Foals
Foals CREDIT: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Earlier, this week, Foals confirmed details of more rescheduled tour dates in the UK, which have been moved to 2021 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The four-piece announced last month that their planned headline shows in Edinburgh, London, Blackpool and Birmingham — which had been due to take place between April 29 and May 9 this year — had been pushed back to next year.

Advertisement

Reviewing 2010’s ‘Total Life Forever’ upon its release, NME wrote: “Throughout is a braveness and naive sense of wonder that confirms what ‘Antidotes’ suggested: that Foals will never be anything other than Foals, and if we follow them into the fog then, well, visions of startling clarity await.”

Yannis Philippakis recently spoke to NME about his time in lockdown and gave a guide to battling boredom while isolating.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.