Foals share working titles for ‘Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost Part 2’ songs

Get a glimpse into the studio with the Oxford band

Foals have shared the working titles for tracks on their upcoming album, ‘Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost Part 2’.

The NME Big Read: Foals – “All anyone can express right now is confusion”

The band released the first part of the two-part series earlier this year and have since confirmed its other half will be released on October 18.

In a new Instagram post, the Oxford group shared a photo of a whiteboard in the studio charting their progress with recording. On the board, 17 songs are listed, including some from ‘Part 1’ and titles like ‘Cake’, ‘Rizzo’, and ‘Slug’.

“Working titles when the end was in sight,” they captioned the post, which you can see below now.

Earlier this month, Foals released the first track from ‘Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost Part 2’ in ‘Black Bull’. In a five-star review, NME said: “‘Black Bull’ is a gnarly fucker that flexes their rock muscles – but this time it’s to bursting point. With razor-sharp riffs and a paranoid menace throughout, it’s a full-on onslaught so relentless that it feels constantly under threat of collapse.”

Speaking to NME for their Big Read cover feature earlier this year, the band described the albums as “two halves of the same locket”, with ‘Part 2’ set apart to “contrast and give a different energy to the period”. They tell us that the sister LP is “like a second round of ammo”, “a little more blistering” and “captures the vibe of their live shows” like never before. It ends in an unedited 10 minute wig-out.

Meanwhile, ‘Part 1’ is nominated for this year’s Mercury Music Prize, alongside the likes of IDLES, Slowthai, Dave, and The 1975.