Foals summon the summer in ‘2001’ video

Foals have shared a new video for their latest single ‘2001’, which finds frontman Yannis Philippakis cruising around palm tree-lined streets in Spain’s Costa Brava.

The track is the fourth to be shared from the band’s seventh album, ‘Life Is Yours’, which will be released on June 17.

The Esteban-directed (Arca, Peggy Gou) video follows a group of young friends hanging out, heading to the beach and enjoying sweets wrapped in coverings emblazoned with the title of Foals’ new album. In between, shots of Philippakis lip-syncing to the song in the back of a car are shown.

Advertisement

“‘2001’ feels like a postcard from the past,” the frontman said in a press release. “We moved to Brighton around that time, we were a young band, and there was the feeling of the first taste of independence. The moment you get those freedoms, you’re surrounded by temptation. The references to beachside candy and Brighton rock are symbols for drugs and hedonism.

“This was written in the depths of the pandemic winter, and there’s an escapist desire to break out from the feeling of being cooped up, both in terms of the pandemic and adolescence.” Watch the video above now.

Foals headed out on a UK tour last month and in the early weeks of this month, where they gave the live debuts of some of the tracks on the upcoming record. The band premiered the album’s title track in Newcastle, while ‘2001’ and recent singles ‘2am’ and ‘Looking High’ got their first airings in Edinburgh.

Speaking to NME about the forthcoming ‘Life Is Yours’ back in February, frontman Yannis Philippakis described the opening title track as a trancey, tropical balm, evoking what he called “an optimism and consolation after a dark time”.

Advertisement

“This is our idea of a going out record,” Philippakis continued about the album on the whole. “We were thinking about parties, club nights and being drunk on the bus at 2am trying to get home. All of it: the excitement before you go out, meeting up with your friends, the wild abandon. ‘Who’s got the pingers? Where are we going?’ This is all of that youthful excess of going out.”