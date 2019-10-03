Foals tease 2020 UK tour dates

Both parts of 'Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost' will be taken on the road next year

Foals have teased a new set of UK tour dates for 2020 — watch their teaser clip below.

The band will release the second part of ‘Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost’ on October 18, seven months on from the release of ‘Part 1’. Three singles from the new record have been dropped already: ‘Black Bull’, ‘The Runner’ and ‘Into The Surf’.

Foals will take ‘Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost’ on the road in the UK next year, with the band today (October 3) confirming that they’ll soon be announcing a set of 2020 tour dates. Fans who pre-order ‘Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost – Part 2’ from the band’s official store will be able to access pre-sale tickets when the dates are announced.

You can watch a teaser video for Foals’ upcoming 2020 UK tour dates below.

As you can see in the ‘Two Steps, Twice’-soundtracked clip above, the band have confirmed which cities they’ll be visiting on their UK tour — see those below.

London

Blackpool

Birmingham

Edinburgh

Cardiff

Earlier today, Foals were confirmed as one of the headliners at the Austrian festival Snowbombing. The band were named at the top of the bill along with Liam Gallagher and The Streets.

Foals recently discussed the “visual evolution” of their career in a new interview.