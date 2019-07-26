Foals share teaser for new album ‘Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost – Part 2’

The follow-up to the Mercury-nominated first instalment is on the way

Foals have shared a teaser for their upcoming album ‘Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost – Part 2’.

The follow-up to the first instalment in the two-part series was nominated for a Mercury Prize yesterday, (July 25) and the band have now shared a teaser video for the second part, expected later this year.

The 15-second clip features what appears to be new music, alongside visuals of a wall of flowers being blown to pieces. It comes with the simple caption: ‘Coming soon’.

At the Mercury Prize nomination ceremony yesterday, NME spoke to Yannis Philippakis about the new record, which he describes as a “rock record” that “completes the journey” that the first album started.

“Part Two is a heavier listen, the guitars are more emphasised and there’s some big riffs on it,” Philippakis explained. “It’s a rock record and it definitely carries on the narrative from Part One. Part One ended with a lot of fire and destructive imagery, Part Two is trying to respond to that: How you can continue in the wreckage and through the scorched earth?

“We’re just excited for people to hear it, because it completes the journey of what we’ve made over the last year-and-a-half.”

NME also caught up with the band at this year’s Glastonbury to discuss their secret set at the festival and a little more about the second half of the new album.

“I listened to it from start to finish when we had it mastered and it’s a fucking bangsman,” drummer Jack Bevan revealed. “It’s a proper banger. I just don’t think that people will expect that of ‘Part 2’. To me, as a cynical bastard, if someone was going to put out an album in two parts then you’d topload it on the first one, and then have all the boring stuff on the second one. Actually, we’ve flip-reversed it.”

Bevan added: “We’ve got maybe the biggest single that we’ve ever made as maybe the lead single, then there’s another one that I forgot about that’s maybe even bigger.”