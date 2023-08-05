Foals tease new music and plans for Reading and Leeds at Lollapalooza 2023

Foals have teased new music as well as their plans for their upcoming Reading & Leeds set while at Lollapalooza 2023.

While speaking to NME backstage at this year’s edition of Chicago’s famous music festival, Foals shared that they were working on some new music. Frontman Yannis Philippakis said: “We’ve got a song that is unfinished that we call ‘Tranquillity’, it’s not going to be called that in the future but we were all listening to it and vibing with it the other day.”

He continued: “It was something we were writing and recording around the time of ‘Life Is Yours’ and it didn’t quite fit but it’s really exciting and is kind of the coolest thing we’ve ever written so we might try to finish that at some point.”

The band also shared what they have coming up for their headlining set at Reading & Leeds later this month.

“We’re getting chased for the setlist which feels a bit early since it’s a few weeks away,” said Philippakis. Drummer Jack Bevan added: “We’ll be bringing a big production and there will be a few sprinkles on top and Walter [Gervers, bassist] has some big secret stuff planned, he hasn’t even told us yet so we are looking forward to that.”

In other news, Foals are set to play MEO Kalorama 2023 at the end of this month. The Prodigy, Lil Silva, Arcade Fire, Florence + The Machine, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Aphex Twin and more are also set to play the festival.

The band recently welcomed back Gervers following his departure from the group in 2017. “Walter is back and better than ever. Rejoining for all the coming shows and into the future. Get ready, the boys are back in business,” shared Philippakis on an Instagram post of his fellow Foals members in the pub with Gervers.

Check back at NME all weekend for more reviews, news, interviews, photos and more from Lollapalooza 2023.