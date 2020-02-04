Foals tease new music video for ‘Neptune’ coming later this week

Foals have teased the imminent arrival of a new music video for their track ‘Neptune’.

A post on both the band’s main Instagram feed and Instagram story earlier today (February 4) revealed that the ‘Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost Pt 2’ closer will be the next song to receive visuals.

The short clip reveals little about the forthcoming video, showing only the camera slowly zooming in on frontman Yannis Philippakis, who appears to be standing on the edge of a cliff. In a caption, the band announced the full video will arrive on Thursday (February 6).

In the comments section, Foals also confirmed the song would not be abridged in the video version. “Full length,” they replied to a fan asking if they could expect a shorter version. On the album, ‘Neptune’ clocks in at 10 minutes and 18 seconds. Watch the teaser below now.

In their latest video for ‘Like Lightning’, Foals rallied against climate change. The video premiered on the website for Music Declares Emergency, the organisation set up by members of the music world to tackle climate change within the industry.

Last year also saw Foals release their first live film, Rip Up The Road. In the NME review of the film, James McMahon said: “Rip Up The Road is a film where we get the opportunity to understand Foals in a way we’ve never done before.

“Simultaneously it gives the band a canvas to do the same about themselves. It is a film that asks why we love music and why music is made and shows us the men behind the melodies.”