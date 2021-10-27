Foals tease their return with mysterious ‘Wake Me Up’ video

Foals have appeared to tease their imminent return with a cryptic video – check it out below.

The Oxford band took to social media today (October 27) to announce a mysterious new project titled ‘Wake Me Up’.

Resembling an iPhone screen, the 11-second clip displays the date “Thursday 4 November” and time “18:09” against a floral backdrop. The title ‘Wake Me Up’ then pops up as the phone’s alarm goes off, with the date “4/11” appearing beneath the “Snooze” button.

Tune in here:

Foals have been at work on the follow-up to their 2019 sister albums ‘Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost: Part One’ and ‘Part Two’. Today’s teaser suggests that we’ll hear the first music from their new era next week.

‘Wake Me Up’ will also mark the group’s first new material since the departure of their keyboardist Edwin Congreave last month. In a statement at the time, the musician told fans he’d “heard the new album – it is of course brilliant”.

Speaking to NME in August, frontman Yannis Philippakis explained: “We can see what the record is, and the future looks fantastic.”

He continued: “We’ve been working away and writing all year. We’re just in the last stages of it and it’s feeling like a more optimistic record than the last two. It’ll be a more physical record. We’re really excited to have a record that’s almost ready, but not quite.”

Elsewhere, Foals debuted a new track called ‘Novo’ during their first live show in 18 months.

Foals are due to hit the road next April – check out the full list of dates below:

APRIL 2022

21 – Usher Hall, Edinburgh

23 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

29 – Olympia, London

30 – Olympia, London

MAY 2022

1 – Olympia, London

2 – Olympia, London

5 – Empress Ballroom, Blackpool

6 – Empress Ballroom, Blackpool

8 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

JUNE 2022

29 – Castlefield Bowl, Manchester

JULY 2022

8 – Millennium Square, Leeds