Foals to dissect ‘Holy Fire’ in new Tim Burgess Twitter listening party

Foals have become the latest band to sign up to Tim Burgess‘ ever-growing Twitter listening parties.

The band will dissect 2013’s ‘Holy Fire’ at 10pm on May 4, joined by Burgess and NME’s Mark Beaumont.

Announcing the new listening party, Burgess revealed that the band’s Yannis Philippakis and Jack Bevan will be leading the listening party alongside Burgess and Beaumont.

May 4th

10pm@foals : Holy Fire listening party.@YnnsPhilippakis & @jackbevan will be your hosts for a track by track guide to this brilliant album. Join us#TimsTwitterListeningParty pic.twitter.com/9iLaBWU855 — Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess) April 21, 2020

They follow the likes of Oasis, Blur, The Libertines, Pulp, Shame and more in live-tweeting their way through classic albums with the hashtag #timstwitterlisteningparty.

Other bands set to host future editions of the parties include IDLES, who will run through both their studio albums, 2017’s ‘Brutalism’ and the following year’s follow-up ‘Joy As An Act Of Resistance’, next month.

Upon its release in 2013, NME said of ‘Holy Fire’: “The Oxford art-rockers cast off their spiky, mathletic shackles and head for the big league with their third album.”

Foals were set to head out on a UK tour this spring in support of their two ‘Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost’ albums from 2019, but the dates had to be postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Yesterday (April 20), the band announced rescheduled dates for the tour, which will now take place in spring 2021.

Last month, Foals marked the 10th anniversary of the release of their song ‘Spanish Sahara’ by revealing the origin of the track’s title.