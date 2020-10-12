Foals add three more huge shows to 2021 UK tour

Foals have added three more dates to their 2021 UK tour — check out details of the newly announced gigs below.
The three shows will be included in the band’s rescheduled ‘Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost’ tour, which has been moved to April-June 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Foals’ newly added shows will take place in Swansea (Singleton Park, June 4), London (O2 Academy Brixton, June 29) and Leeds (Millennium Square, July 9, as part of the ‘Sounds Of The City’ series).
Tickets for these gigs go on sale on Friday (October 16) at 10am, while a pre-sale will commence this Wednesday (October 14) at 10am.
You can see Foals’ updated 2021 UK live itinerary below, with the new dates in bold.
April 2021
28 – Usher Hall, Edinburgh
29 – Usher Hall, Edinburgh
May 2021
1 – Olympia, London
2 – Olympia, London
3 – Olympia, London
6 – Empress Ballroom, Blackpool
7 – Empress Ballroom, Blackpool
8 – Arena Birmingham, Birmingham
June 2021
4 – Singleton Park, Swansea
5 – Cardiff Castle, Cardiff
29 – O2 Academy Brixton, London
30 – Castlefield Bowl, Manchester
July 2021
9 – Millennium Square, Leeds
10 – TRNSMT Festival, Glasgow
Last week saw Foals releasing ‘Collected Reworks Vol. III’, featuring remixes of tracks from across the band’s discography by artists and producers including Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs, Four Tet (under his real name Kieran Hebden) and more.