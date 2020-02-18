Foals use BRIT Awards 2020 win to call for more female nominees

Foals won their first BRIT Award tonight (February 18), using their speech to call for more female nominees.

The band, who last week picked up the NME Award for Best Live Act, took to the stage at The O2 in London to claim Best Group – when they echoed the widespread criticism at the BRITs lack of gender diversity among the acts nominated.

“Oh wow,” said frontman Yannis Philippakis. “We didn’t see that coming. It’s kind of weird being up here. Thank you so much to the BRITs for voting for us to win. We’d like to thank our label for allowing us total artistic freedom.”

Advertisement

After going on to thank their management, team and fans, Yannis added: “Hopefully next year we’ll see some more women in this category.”

Last week, the band used their NME Awards 2020 win to call for equal gender representation at music festivals.

Foals’ win comes after a successful year that saw them release two albums with ‘Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost: Part 1‘ and ‘Part 2‘.

On their thoughts for new material, the band told NME that the songs they’re working on “sound like Jean-Michel Jarre and Led Zeppelin’s sexy baby”.

Last night also saw Foals play their first gig of 2020, unveiling their new live bassist with Jagwar Ma’s Jack Freeman joining them for all upcoming shows.