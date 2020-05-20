Foals have called on fans to submit their memories of the ‘Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost’ tour for a new project.

The Oxford group released parts one and two of their double studio effort in 2019, and embarked on a run of UK dates for the former last summer.

With their 2020 tour having been postponed until next year due to the coronavirus, the band have now signalled an upcoming project in celebration of their last UK performances.

Taking to social media yesterday (May 19), Yannis Philippakis and co. shared a message from the ‘Foals Broadcast Corp’. “We want your messages that link to the ENSWBL Tour,” the onscreen text read.

Those interested in taking part were directed to submit their voice notes via Whatsapp. Fans can send their audio clips to +44 734 023 8489 – aka the FBC Hotline.

Foals’ scheduled UK and European headline tour will now kick off in April 2021, with performances taking place in Edinburgh, London, Blackpool, Manchester and more cities.

You can see Foals’ 2021 touring schedule below.

APRIL

28 – Usher Hall, Edinburgh

29 – Usher Hall, Edinburgh

MAY

1 – Olympia, London

2 – Olympia, London

3 – Olympia, London

6 – Empress Ballroom, Blackpool

7 – Empress Ballroom, Blackpool

8 – Arena Birmingham, Birmingham

12 – Zenith, Paris

13 – AFAS Live, Amsterdam

14 – Verti Music Hall, Berlin

16 – X-Tra, Zurich

JUNE

5 – Cardiff Castle, Cardiff

19 – Hurricane Festival, Scheesel

20 – Southside Festival, Neuhausen ob Eck

30 – Castlefield Bowl, Manchester

JULY

10 – TRNSMT Festival, Glasgow

Meanwhile, Foals have detailed the making of their album ‘Total Life Forever’ in a new YouTube documentary. The 20-minute film was released to mark the record’s 10th anniversary.