Foals, Wolf Alice, Baxter Dury, The Vaccines and more have joined forces for a charitable compilation, ’Songs for the National Health Service’, to raise money for PPE equipment needed desperately by frontline workers in hospitals.

The album is a one-off vinyl compilation featuring unheard tracks that will only be available with this release.

The compilation includes a mix of demos, covers, and remixes, from Wolf Alice covering ‘Another Girl Another Planet’ to The Magic Gang’s take on ‘Club Tropicana’ and a brand new Baxter Dury song.

All proceeds from the release will be funding specialist, reusable PPE equipment for NHS hospitals, working in partnership with the fantastic campaign ‘Hoods For Heroes’ launched by Dr. Natalie Watson at University Hospital Lewisham.

Their initial target of £30,000 is expected to provide enough ‘PAPR’ (powered air-purifying respirators) to help fully stock Lewisham Greenwich NHS Trust, Mid Yorkshire NHS Trust, and University Hospital Crosshouse, Scotland.

You can pre-order ‘Songs For The National Health Service’ here.

Meanwhile, the appeal by NHS fundraiser Captain Tom Moore topped £30 million today (April 30) as he celebrated his 100th birthday during the coronavirus lockdown in the UK.

The World War Two veteran, who landed a Number One single with his charity song last week, originally set out to walk 100 laps of his garden before his milestone with a fundraising target of £1,000.

But his determination touched the heart of the UK and at around 9:20AM this morning, an hour after the RAF staged a flypast in his honour, he reached £30 million raised for NHS charities.

He was also awarded the Freedom of the City of London in recognition of his charity work.