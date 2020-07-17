Foals’ Yannis Philippakis and Camelphat debut psychedelic ‘Hypercolour’ video

Foals‘ Yannis Philippakis and Camelphat have teamed up to debut the video for ‘Hypercolour’, their recent collaboration. Check it out first on NME.com.

Taking its inspiration from the track’s title, the psychedelic new visuals see Yannis on directing duties for the first time, alongside filmmaker Kit Monteith.

The Foals frontman is a frequent fixture in the video too, appearing in a series of different environments which become increasingly kaleidoscopic as the video goes on – reflecting the pulsating sound of the track.

Advertisement

The track itself is the result of a couple of recording seasons – one in Liverpool and one in London – after the Grammy-nominated producers expressed their wish to collaborate with Foals.

“We’ve been longtime fans of Foals after seeing them live a number of times over the years, and they have always been on our list to collaborate with,” Camelphat previously said. “Thankfully, the feeling was mutual.”

This summer Camelphat were confirmed to headline their own residency at Ushuaia in Ibiza but were forced to cancel due to the island’s clubs being closed due to coronavirus.

Foals were also forced to reschedule a string of huge summer dates in support of 2019’s two-part album ‘Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost’.

Advertisement

Last month, Foals released ‘Collected Reworks Vol. I’, a career-spanning remix album of 13 of their tracks.

The collection includes reworkings of songs such as ‘My Number’, ‘Olympic Airways’ and ‘Spanish Sahara’ by the likes of Hot Chip, Lxury and Ewan Pearson.