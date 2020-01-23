News Music News

Foals’ Yannis Philippakis slams Laurence Fox: “A top drawer fucking idiot”

"How & why this man is allowed to talk on TV is beyond comprehension."

Patrick Clarke
Yannis Phillippakis Laurence Fox
Yannis Phillippakis and Laurence Fox CREDIT: Getty

Foals frontman Yannis Philipakkis has given his thoughts on under-fire actor and musician Laurence Fox.

In a tweet, Philippakis said: “Laurence Fox is a top drawer fucking idiot. How & why this man is allowed to talk on TV is beyond comprehension.”

Advertisement

Fox has caused controversy for his statements on race and gender which began following an appearance on BBC’s Question Time, during which he claimed it was “racist” for an audience member to call him a “white, privileged male.”

Following this, he also said that he refuses to date women under 35 because they’re “too woke”, and criticised the makers of war movie 1917 for featuring a Sikh character, a comment he’s since apologised for.

The Foals frontman is not the first musician to take aim at Fox. Last week Lily Allen said on Instagram that she’s “sick to death of luvvies like Lawrence (sic) Fox going on TV and forcing their opinions on everybody else, when he’ll never have to deal with what normal people have to deal with in his gated community.”

Fox responded on Twitter, mocking her as “the most stunningist and bravery artist in the whole wide world.”

Meanwhile, Foals are set to play a tiny show at London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire next month for BRITs week’s series of intimate gigs.

Advertisement

They’ll be performing the 2,000 capacity venue on February 17, with proceeds going to the War Child charity which aids children affected by conflict.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Music Interviews

Courteeners’ Liam Fray: “The band is my life. When it’s not going great, my life’s not going great”

Andrew Trendell -
Fray on the road through darkness that led to new album 'More. Again. Forever.'
Read more
Music Interviews

Savages’s Jehnny Beth tells us how David Bowie and ‘Peaky Blinders’ shaped her wild solo album

Andrew Trendell -
"In my core I felt that there was something that I hadn’t done yet – and that was this record"
Read more
Reviews

Hayley Williams – ‘Simmer’ track review: solo debut from Paramore singer is a dark, twisted pop curveball

Will Richards -
The first taste of the Petals For Armor project brilliantly resets the singer’s parameters
Read more
Advertisement
NME Logo

NME is the world’s defining voice in music and pop culture. They’ve been breaking what’s new and what’s next since 1952.

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.