Ultraísta have released a short film to accompany their second album ‘Sister’ – you can watch it below.

The band – comprised of FEMME’s Laura Bettinson, longterm Radiohead producer Nigel Godrich and Joey Waronker (Atoms For Peace) – shared their first album in seven years last month.

A selection of songs off the record have been used to soundtrack the surreal new visual, which shows Bettinson wearing different colour-coded outfits while travelling across the London Underground network.

Bettinson and Godrich spoke to This Must Be The Gig podcast today (April 1) about the short film. “We came up with this strange, kinda surreal ‘day-in-the-life’ of London,” explained Bettinson, adding that it was filmed in snatches when herself, Godrich and their friend Pippa could find the time.

Godrich said the idea for the film was that it would be “predominantly based around colour and the London Underground, “which I’m just obsessed with and is denominated by colours.”

He continued: “And actually if you pay close attention you’ll see that Laura gets on and off in different colours depending on what line she’s on.

“Every time she goes somewhere, she enters a different vignette – like a small, mini sort video within a video.”

He added that the project was “really fun” to make. “It was one of those overarching, overambitious ideas that took forever to do but, man, it feels good when you finish those things.”

Ultraísta’s new album ‘Sister’ is out now.