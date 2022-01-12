Fontaines D.C. announce intimate London show as part of BRITs Week

Fontaines D.C. have announced details of an intimate new London show – they’ll play The Dome next month as part of BRITs Week.

The Irish band announced their return yesterday (January 11) with new song ‘Jackie Down The Line’, taken from their third album ‘Skinty Fia’ which is out in April via Partisan.

On February 4, they’ll headline The Dome in Tufnell Park as part of three weeks of gigs in the capital taking place around the 2022 BRIT Awards, which will be held at The O2 in London on February 8.

Advertisement

MasterCard cardholders will be able to access presale tickets to the show from 10am GMT tomorrow (January 13), with a general sale then taking place from the same time on Friday (January 14).

We’re playing a show at The Dome on the 4th February for #BRITsWeek presented by @mastercardUK in support of @warchilduk. Tickets on sale this Friday at 10am. https://t.co/LcTutk2DLM pic.twitter.com/KlUUWymZ9D — Fontaines D.C. (@fontainesdublin) January 12, 2022

Damon Albarn and Bastille are among the other names who have been announced for BRITs Week 2022.

BRITs Week presented by Mastercard for War Child will kick off on February 1 with Anne-Marie performing at Lafayette, before Bastille play at EartH Theatre on February 2.

Albarn will close the gig series – which will also feature the likes of Joy Crookes, Maisie Peters, Becky Hill, Mimi Webb and Craig David – with a show at the Troxy in London on February 20.

Advertisement

Holly Humberstone was named as the winner of the BRITs Rising Star Award last month.

“I remember watching the BRITs with my parents each year and being totally awe struck by the artists coming together in what felt like another universe,” the artist said.

“Now to be named the BRITs Rising Star and nominated alongside two other incredible women [Bree Runway and Lola Young], with the songs that started within those four walls at home is so mad. It just doesn’t feel real.”