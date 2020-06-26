Fontaines D.C. announce massive 2021 UK tour

Fontaines D.C. have announced details of their biggest UK tour to date, including a stop-off at London’s Alexandra Palace.

The Irish band, who are set to release their second album ‘A Hero’s Death’‘ next month, will hit the road in May 2020, beginning in Manchester on May 7 before winding up at Alexandra Palace on May 27.

NHS staff and Key Workers will also have the chance to secure free tickets to the shows, with 50 being made available at all regional shows, and a further 200 for London’s Alexandra Palace. Tickets will be distributed on a first come first served basis, and all applicants should email fontaines@metropolismusic.com by 17:00pm BST on Tuesday 30th June, listing their profession and the show they want to attend.

Advertisement

Check out the dates in full below.

MAY 2020

7th – Manchester Academy

10th – Leicester De Montfort Hall

11th – Leeds O2 Academy

12th – Newcastle O2 City Hall

14th – Glasgow Barrowland

17th – Cambridge Corn Exchange

18th – Sheffield O2 Academy

20th – Birmingham O2 Academy

21st – Cardiff Great Hall

22nd – Bristol O2 Academy

24th – Bournemouth O2 Academy

25th – Southampton O2 Guildhall

27th – London Alexandra Palace

It comes after the band shared their reflective new song ‘I Don’t Belong’ earlier this month.

I Don’t Belong’ is the opening track on the Dublin band’s upcoming second album ‘A Hero’s Death’, and follows on from the May release of the record’s title track. ‘A Hero’s Death’ is set for release on July 31 via Partisan.