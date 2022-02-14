Fontaines D.C. are in the studio with Slowthai, Kwes Darko and Dan Carey

Footage has been shared of Fontaines D.C. in the studio with Slowthai among others – see a video of work-in-progress new music below.

Video of the Irish band working with the Northampton rapper alongside Slowthai’s longtime producer Kwes Darko and Dan Carey was shared by Carey’s label Speedy Wunderground on Twitter.

In the clip, Fontaines’ drummer Tom Coll, guitarist Carlos O’Connell (playing bass in this instance), frontman Grian Chatten (playing guitar) and guitarist Conor Curley play along to a track that slowthai raps over while sat on the floor of Carey’s South London studio, in which Fontaines recorded both of their first two studio albums. Darko is also pictured in the corner of the room on synths.

Advertisement

See footage of the studio jam below.

Last September, Chatten spoke to Matt Wilkinson on Apple Music 1 radio, and hinted that a collaboration with Slowthai is something that they’ve “flirted with for a while”.

“I would in a heartbeat, yeah,” he said of the prospect of a collaboration. “Absolutely. I’m up for whatever, to be honest. I’m there at the drop of a hat.

He added: “It’s something we’ve flirted with for a while. But I don’t know, if it happens, it happens. We’d do it if there was an organic impetus for it. If there felt like there was an idea, if it was led by an idea, then we’d do it.”

Advertisement

Fontaines D.C. will release third album ‘Skinty Fia’ in April via Partisan, and previewed new songs from it at an intimate London show this month.