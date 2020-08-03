Fontaines D.C. are on course for their first Number 1 album in the UK

Fontaines D.C. are on course to achieve their first Number 1 album in the UK charts.
According to today’s Official Chart Update (August 3), the Irish post-punk outfit lead the race to Number 1 with their second album, ‘A Hero’s Death’. In the Official Irish Charts, the band are also leading, being 350 sale copies ahead of nearest rivals The Coronas.
Punk group Creeper are currently in Number 2 UK chart position with their second album, ‘Sex, Death & the Infinite Void’ and Taylor Swift, whose surprise album ‘folklore’ was Number 1 after its first week, has dropped to Number 3 in the mid-week charts.
Elsewhere, Alanis Morissette’s new album, ‘Such Pretty Forks In The Road’ – her first album in eight years – is at Number 4 whilst The Psychedelic Furs‘ ‘Made Of Rain’ takes the fifth spot.
Fontaines D.C. recently added two more dates to their biggest UK tour to date.
The Irish band will hit the road in May 2021, beginning in Manchester on May 7 before winding up at Alexandra Palace on May 27.
After the initial Manchester date, along with a Glasgow show at the Barrowlands, both sold out on July 3, resulting in second dates being quickly revealed. The band will now play Manchester Academy again on May 8 as well as the night before, with the sold-out Barrowlands date on the 14th being joined by a new show on the 15th.
Check out the dates in full below.
MAY 2021
7th – Manchester Academy
8th – Manchester Academy
10th – Leicester De Montfort Hall
11th – Leeds O2 Academy
12th – Newcastle O2 City Hall
14th – Glasgow Barrowland
15th – Glasgow Barrowland
17th – Cambridge Corn Exchange
18th – Sheffield O2 Academy
20th – Birmingham O2 Academy
21st – Cardiff Great Hall
22nd – Bristol O2 Academy
24th – Bournemouth O2 Academy
25th – Southampton O2 Guildhall
27th – London Alexandra Palace
Reviewing Fontaines D.C.’s latest album, NME‘s Will Richards said: “In aiming to examine the self rather than please others, Fontaines D.C. have exerted a knack for writing anthems that are at once self-excoriating and intimately relatable.”
“As the title track finishes with a clatter, Chatten drives one final wedge between his old and new selves. ‘That was the year of the sneer,’ he spits. ‘Now the real thing’s here.’“