Fontaines D.C have finished recording their Beach Boys-inspired second album

Fontaines D.C. have confirmed that they’ve finished recording their second album, while also revealing that it’s inspired by the sounds of The Beach Boys.

The Dublin punks, who released their debut album ‘Dogrel’ earlier this year, wasted no time heading to Los Angeles in October.

“We did it all in October. That’s been my real favourite moment of 2019, making the new record,” guitarist Carlos O’Connell revealed in the latest issue of LongLiveVinyl.

“I don’t know how we’ve found time to do it all, but we have. We’ve made it in LA, as this record is a lot more influenced by The Beach Boys, so we wanted to go to California. These songs are much more considered, in the details of the song arrangements.”

While the band have previously discussed how ‘Dogrel’ reflects their experiences of growing up in Dublin, they say that the second album sees them addressing the wider world in general.

“The new record is very different, both musically and lyrically,” O’Connell explained.

“It’s strayed a lot from being based in a time and a place. We don’t have that experience anymore, because we aren’t just based in one place ands time. There’s a dreamlike atmosphere to the new record, as that’s what this year has felt like.

“The record feels like a dream that sometimes goes into nightmares and fairytales. It’s been a very up-and-down year. There’s been no time for any break, so it’s been madness at times and we’ve felt quite lost. But it’s been magical as well.”

Meanwhile, Fontaines D.C played one of their biggest shows to date at London’s Forum.

In a five-star review, NME wrote: “Fuelled by their poetic, furious debut album ‘Dogrel’, the Dublin five-piece are now on an unstoppable trajectory, and tonight’s blistering show serves as another step on their path to truly huge things.”