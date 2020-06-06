Fontaines D.C. to donate proceeds from merch sales to Black Lives Matter movement

Fontaines D.C. have announced they will donate the proceeds from their merch sales from the last week to the Black Lives Matter movement and other charities.

The band are one of the latest to share their plans to raise funds for groups working towards racial justice and equality.

In an Instagram post shared today (June 6), the group said: “We’ve all been recently made witness to something which has been prevalent in our societal structuring for years upon years. George Floyd’s murder comes as a shock to so many, because so many of us live in a state of wilful ignorance. That simply can’t go on anymore.”

Advertisement

They went on to detail their plans, noting that selling merchandise is their “only source of income in the current climate”. “So we’ll be giving all profits from last week’s sale to the Black Lives Matter movement (USA), MASI – Movement of Asylum Seekers in Ireland and Runnymede Trust (UK),” they explained.

The band will also put their most popular t-shirt back on sale and will “be accepting an unlimited amount of orders for the next week, with 100 percent of profits going towards these causes also”.

Fontaines concluded the post by committing to continue “reading, to further our understanding on these issues”. “The more we learn, the less likely we are to look away again when it suits us,” they said. “You can use your voice, without speaking on the behalf of others.”

Advertisement

A host of artists, including Clairo, Parquet Courts and more, took advantage of Bandcamp’s latest “100 percent royalties for artists” day yesterday (June 5) by passing on the funds spent in their stores to organisations fighting for racial justice.

Meanwhile, Fontaines D.C. are set to release a new album next month. ‘A Hero’s Death’, the follow-up to 2019’s ‘Dogrel’, will be released on July 31 via Partisan Records.