Fontaines D.C.’s Grian Chatten on working with Kae Tempest: “They were endlessly supportive”

Fontaines D.C. frontman Grian Chatten has discussed working with Kae Tempest on their upcoming album ‘The Line Is A Curve’.

Chatten and his band were speaking on the red carpet at last night’s (March 2) BandLab NME Awards 2022, where they later picked up the award for Best Band In The World.

After NME referenced the pair’s recent studio time with Slowthai, Fontaines were asked if any other new collaborations were on the way, with Chatten then confirming that he’s contributed two songs to Tempest’s ‘The Line Is A Curve’, which is due out next month.

“I did a few tunes and they’re gonna be on their new album,” Chatten told NME. “I’m really looking forward to hearing what people think about that. Kae is obviously a huge inspiration. Their lyrical style is incredible, and always will be. There’s an endless vase of lyrical ideas coming from them.”

Discussing what the process of working with Tempest was like, Chatten continued: “It was nerve-wracking, to be honest. I wouldn’t tell them that, but it was! It was one of those moments where I got in the studio and they were endlessly supportive as soon as I started doing my vocal part.

“They were great to work with because they weren’t in any way interfering. They understand the process of it being a direct link from your heart to the page. They were a blessing.”

Later in the night, after they picked up their Best Band In The World award, Chatten told NME: “We’ve never really won an award before, so I don’t know, I’ve never seen people so elated in my whole life.”

Guitarist Carlos O’Connell then quipped: “We had to keep telling ourselves we were the best band in the world from the moment we started. And now that someone else has said it, this might be the beginning of the end.”

Hosted by Daisy May Cooper and Lady Leshurr, the BandLab NME Awards 2022 saw performances by Sam Fender, Griff and Sigrid, CHVRCHES and Robert Smith, BERWYN, Bring Me The Horizon and Rina Sawayama.

Check out all the news, interviews, winners and more from the BandLab NME Awards 2022.