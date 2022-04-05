Fontaines D.C. launch scholarship at the Dublin music college where they met

Fontaines D.C. are launching a scholarship at the BIMM Institute in Dublin, where the band’s members all met while studying music.

The scholarship will cover course fees for the full four-year-duration of a student to complete a BA (Hons) Commercial Modern Music degree, worth €12,000. The band will be involved in the process of choosing the scholarship’s recipient.

Students who undertake the course receive guidance in their chosen field of songwriting, drums, vocals or guitar, along with knowledge about the music industry and performance opportunities, masterclasses, tutorials and chances to network and collaborate.

“We’re honoured to have a scholarship in our name,” Fontaines D.C. bassist Conor Deegan commented. “Our time [at] BIMM gave us time to figure out who we wanted to be as a band. We were given guidance on how to achieve our dreams. We’re looking forward to being able to help someone else succeed at their time there with this scholarship.”

BIMM Institute Dublin’s principal Alan Cullivan said the college were “thrilled” to be launching the scholarship with the band, “having watched their career grow with great excitement both before and since they completed their studies”.

He continued: “At BIMM, we are driven by a commitment to helping Ireland’s next generation of music talent achieve their creative goals and realise their ambitions as artists… to be able to offer that in collaboration with our former students is a bonus.”

In addition to Fontaines D.C., other BIMM Dublin alumni include The Murder Capital, The Academic frontman Craig Fitzgerald, Maria Kelly and Jafaris. and Those who are interested in applying for the scholarship can learn more here.

Fontaines D.C. are currently gearing up to release third studio album ‘Skinty Fia’, with the follow-up to 2020’s ‘A Hero’s Death’ set arrive on April 22. The band have previewed the record with three singles so far: ‘Jackie Down The Line’, ‘I Love You’ and its title track.

Last month, Fontaines D.C. won the Best Band in the World category at this year’s BandLab NME Awards. “We’ve never really won an award before, so I don’t know, I’ve never seen people so elated in my whole life,” singer Grian Chatten told NME after receiving the award.

Guitarist Carlos O’Connell joked: “We had to keep telling ourselves we were the best band in the world from the moment we started. And now that someone else has said it, this might be the beginning of the end.”

In November, the band will head out on a UK and Ireland tour – see dates and details here.