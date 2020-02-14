Fontaines D.C. have confirmed that the recording of their new album is complete, and that new material should be arriving “soon”. Watch our interview with the band above.

The band were speaking at the NME Awards 2020, where they were nominated for Best New Act In The World after the success of their critically-acclaimed and Mercury-nominated 2019 debut album ‘Dogrel‘. Fans will be pleased to hear that the follow-up is already in the can.

“We’ve got a good idea – it’s all recorded and everything,” frontman Grian Chatten told NME. “We’d just like to keep its sound, its meaning and its themes under wraps. We don’t want to give too much away.”

He continued: “Not to get too specific, but there will be something soon.”

While on the red carpet, the band also shared their thoughts on the recent Irish election – which saw a shocking surge for left-wing party Sinn Fein.

“I just think it’s fucking great that there’s so much engagement,” said Chatten. “Half of the youth of Ireland got involved. There can be no illusion at this point. Irish people have the capacity to conduct change – from the ground up, from the youth. Other places could do well to learn the power of youth in numbers.

“My own personal politics aside, it’s just great to see people so engaged.”

Fontaines D.C. will play their biggest headline show to date at London’s O2 Academy Brixton on February 25.

