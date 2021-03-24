Fontaines D.C postpone 2021 UK and European tour

Fontaines D.C. have announced the postponement of their UK and European tour, due to ongoing coronavirus concerns.

The Irish band, who released their second album ‘A Hero’s Death’ last year, were originally set to hit the road in May 2021, beginning in Manchester before winding up at London’s Alexandra Palace on May 27.

Now, they’ve confirmed that the tour will now begin at Liverpool’s Mountford Hall on October 2, with the huge run of dates concluding over four months later at Paris’ Olympia.

You can check the new run of dates in full below.

Unfortunately, but surely predicted by most, we've to let ye all know today that our UK and European Tour has been moved to October 21' and March/April 22'. a Third Manchester date has been added and will go on sale this Friday at 10am. https://t.co/Kwgt808R4h pic.twitter.com/DZBXxSmd64 — Fontaines D.C. (@fontainesdublin) March 24, 2021

While the dates were initially set to promote the band’s acclaimed second record, it seems that a third could potentially arrive before they hit the road once more.

In a recent Reddit AMA, bassist Conor Deegan revealed that work on a third album is almost finished, promising “it’s a good one”.

As part of the Q&A, a fan asked the band: “You guys released two of the best records of 2019 and 2020… I hope you win and get all the accolades you deserve. What’s in store for the next record? You guys already recording?”

In response, Deegan wrote: “We just finished mixing the next record last week, sounding really great. It’s funny because we were so swept up with touring when we were writing a hero’s death, I think we only got a sense of what that record really is now.

“But with this one we were really well rested and present mentally for writing it, so the music really reflects that. Can’t wait to put it out, it’s a good one.”

Reviewing second album ‘A Hero’s Death’ upon its release last summer, NME wrote: “Arriving just a little more than 12 months after ‘Dogrel’, their five-star instant classic of a debut album, ‘A Hero’s Death’ doesn’t depict the Dubliners attempting to emulate that debut album.

“Instead, it finds the band investigating their meteoric rise and the punishing, never-ending tour that followed, sifting through the fragmented pieces that remain.”

Away from music, the band have sponsored a new away kit from Dublin-based football club Bohemians to support a homelessness charity.