Fontaines D.C. pull out of Latitude after band member contracts COVID

Fontaines D.C. have pulled out of this weekend’s Latitude festival after a band member tested positive for COVID-19.

The Irish five-piece were also due to play a gig in Lincoln tonight (July 22) but have had to pull out last minute due to the diagnosis.

Posting a statement on Instagram, the band said: “We regret to announce that during routine testing, a band member tested positive for Covid-19 this morning. Band and crew are now self-isolating.

“Therefore we sadly have to cancel our show in Lincoln tonight and our appearance at Latitude Festival this Saturday. We were really looking forward to it but we will see you all again soon. Please contact your ticket provider for information on refunds for Lincoln.”

It comes after Alfie Templeman also cancelled his performances at this weekend’s Latitude and Tramlines festivals after he also contracted the virus.

“Gutted to announce that unfortunately I’m no longer able to play Tramlines or Latitude this week as I’ve recently contracted COVID,” Templeman wrote on Twitter.

“I’m currently recovering in isolation dreaming about the rest of the wonderful gigs that we have in store for you this year!”

Headlining Latitude this weekend are The Chemical Brothers, Bastille, Bombay Bicycle Club and Wolf Alice, while Sheffield-based Tramlines will see The Streets, Royal Blood and Supergrass top the bill, the latter of which replaced Richard Ashcroft as headliners after Ashcroft announced that he would be pulling out of his headline performance at the event due to its status as a test event as part of the government’s Events Research Programme.