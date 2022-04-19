Fontaines D.C. have shared a brand new single called ‘Roman Holiday’ – listen to the track below.

The song is the fourth to be lifted from the Irish band’s upcoming new album, ‘Skinty Fia’, which is set for release on Friday (April 22) via Partisan Records, following previous singles ‘I Love You’, ‘Jackie Down The Line’ and the album’s title track.

‘Roman Holiday’ hears frontman Grian Chatten reflect on his experiences of moving to London and what it was like embracing the city as an Irish person.

“‘Roman Holiday’ makes me think of the wide streets of North London in the summer and the urge to discover them at night time,” Chatten said of the song. “The thrill of being a gang of Irish people in London with a bit of a secret language and my first flat with my girlfriend.”

The single also sees the band delve further into the album’s poignant themes surrounding identity and belonging, with the lyrics celebrating the camaraderie found in the community of Irish people and friends that the band have found for themselves.

Watch the song’s lyric video below:

The band recently announced a new UK and Ireland tour in the autumn kicking off at Hull Bonus Arena on November 7, with dates also lined up in Manchester, London, Glasgow and Dublin before the jaunt wraps up at Belfast Ulster Hall on November 27.

Any remaining tickets can be purchased here. You can view the full list of dates below.

Tickets on sale now for our UK & Ireland tour 2022.

Dates added in Manchester, London & Dublin.

Tickets on sale now for our UK & Ireland tour 2022.

Dates added in Manchester, London & Dublin.

Last month, Fontaines D.C. covered The Cure‘s ‘Just Like Heaven’ during a livestreamed St. Patrick’s Day set in Dublin.

That cover came in the same week that CHVRCHES once again performed their version of ‘Just Like Heaven’, two weeks after they first performed the song with Cure frontman Robert Smith on stage at the BandLab NME Awards 2022.

Fontaines D.C. also recently shared a new cover of U2‘s ‘One’.

Last month, the group bagged the award for Best Band In The World at the BandLab NME Awards 2022, beating Amyl & The Sniffers, Ben&Ben, Bring Me The Horizon, CHVRCHES, Glass Animals, HAIM, Måneskin, Nova Twins and Wolf Alice to the gong.

By clinching Best Band In The World, Fontaines D.C. won the sole award that they were nominated for at the BandLab NME Awards 2022.