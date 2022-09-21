Fontaines D.C. share bittersweet video for ‘The Couple Across The Way’

Fontaines D.C. have released a video for their latest single ‘The Couple Across The Way’.

Taken from their new album ‘Skinty Fia’, which debuted at Number One on both the UK and Irish Official Albums Charts, the track’s lovelorn video was directed by Polocho and conceptualised by frontman Grian Chatten.

The clip sees the frontman playing accordion and singing on a windowsill, while the camera pans between an arguing couple and a younger, lovestruck couple.

Explaining the track and video, Chatten said: “I was living in a tiny little flat in North London with my girlfriend and there was this Hitchcock-esque view of an elderly couple across from us. They had these blazing arguments that sent pigeons flying around, and after each one the man in the couple would come out onto this little balcony he had and just breathe for about 10 minutes.

“I couldn’t help but imagine it as a reflection of myself and my girlfriend in years to come, and ourselves as a reflection of a younger, happier version of them.”

The band released their third album ‘Skinty Fia’ back in April, and have been touring it ever since, with sets at Glastonbury and more ahead of an upcoming UK and Ireland headline tour.

Last week (September 14), they made their latest US TV appearance, which followed a rendition of ‘Skinty Fia’ closer ‘Nabokov’ on Late Night With Seth Meyers earlier this year and performed three tracks during an appearance on CBS Saturday Morning.

After their current US tour wraps up in Boston on October 6, their UK and Ireland tour will then kick off at Hull’s Bonus Arena on November 7, with dates also lined up in Manchester, London, Glasgow and Dublin.

See the full list of UK and Irish tour dates below and buy tickets here.

Fontaines D.C. UK/Ireland tour 2022:

NOVEMBER 2022

7 – Hull, Bonus Arena

8 – Leeds, O2 Academy

9 – Leeds, O2 Academy

11 – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse

12 – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse

13 – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse

15 – Stockton, Globe

17 – Glasgow, O2 Academy

18 – Glasgow, O2 Academy

19 – Swansea, Arena

21 – Birmingham, O2 Academy

22 – Nottingham, Rock City

24 – London, Eventim Apollo

25 – London, Eventim Apollo

26 – London, Eventim Apollo

28 – Edinburgh, O2 Academy

30 – Dublin, Vicar Street

DECEMBER 2022

1 – Dublin, Vicar Street

2 – Dublin, Vicar Street

3 – Galway, Leisureland

5 – Limerick, Live At The Big Top

6 – Derry, Millenium Forum

7 – Belfast, Ulster Hall

8 – Belfast, Ulster Hall