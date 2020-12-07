Fontaines D.C. share cover of ‘I’m A Man You Don’t Meet Every Day’

Fontaines D.C. have performed a cover of the traditional tune ‘I’m A Man You Don’t Meet Every Day’, popularised by fellow Irish group The Pogues.

The performance was recorded for US radio station SiriusXM. Where The Pogues’ cover was guitar-led, Fontaines D.C. have added in a piano and layered vocal harmonies.

Listen to the cover below:

The Pogues recorded a version of the song, with bassist Cait O’Riordan on vocals, for their 1985 album, ‘Rum Sodomy & the Lash’, but the track has been recorded by a number of artists over the years.

Fontaines D.C. released their second album, ‘A Hero’s Death’, in July. NME gave the album a four-star review, praising the band for “[exerting] a knack for writing anthems that are at once self-excoriating and intimately relatable”.

The record also earned them a Grammy nomination for Best Rock Album. Speaking to NME, frontman Grian Chatten said the band didn’t even know they were in the running.

“I was sitting in my flat with my manager yesterday and he was across from me, just looking at his phone. He stood up and goes ‘Jesus Christ, what the fuck!,” he said.

“My heart just dropped and I asked him if something bad was going on. He just turned around and said: ‘You’ve been nominated for a fucking Grammy!”