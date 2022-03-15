Fontaines D.C. to play free St Patrick’s Day show and livestream in Dublin

Fontaines D.C. are gearing up to perform a free show in Dublin for St Patrick’s Day.

Set to take place at The Complex in Dublin this Thursday (March 17), the show, which will also be live-streamed, will see the five-piece premiere tracks from their upcoming third album ‘Skinty Fia’, which is due to arrive next month.

The event, put on in collaboration with whiskey brand Jameson, will also include a short film about the band’s Dublin roots, looking at their formative years.

“This St. Patricks Day, we’ll be doing a live stream with @jamesonwhiskey from Dublin, to you, wherever you are,” Fontaines D.C. wrote, announcing the show on Twitter.

Tickets for the event are free – you can register here.

This St. Patricks Day, we'll be doing a live stream with @jamesonwhiskey from Dublin, to you, wherever you are. Register now for a free ticket. ☘️ https://t.co/IWrkqmZOBD pic.twitter.com/qFr9kepHsT — Fontaines D.C. (@fontainesdublin) February 19, 2022

Earlier this month Fontaines D.C. were announced for the Glastonbury 2022 line-up alongside new headliners Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar. They’ll also play Reading & Leeds Festival, Sam Fender’s Finsbury Park gig and TRNSMT Festival.

The group also bagged the award for Best Band In The World at the BandLab NME Awards 2022, beating Amyl & The Sniffers, Ben&Ben, Bring Me The Horizon, CHVRCHES, Glass Animals, HAIM, Måneskin, Nova Twins and Wolf Alice to the gong.

By clinching Best Band In The World, Fontaines D.C. won the sole award that they were nominated for at the BandLab NME Awards 2022. Find the full list of winners here.

Elsewhere, Fontaines D.C. have shared a new cover of U2‘s ‘One’.

‘One’ is the third track from U2’s 1991 album ‘Achtung Baby’, and it was released as the record’s third single in February 1992. The song was a benefit single, with proceeds going towards AIDS research.

The Dublin band’s version of the song was recorded as part of Apple Music Home Session, Vol.2 and follows previous covers by them, which include The Velvet Underground‘s ‘The Black Angel’s Death Song’ and The Beach Boys‘ ‘Wouldn’t It Be Nice’.