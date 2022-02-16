Fontaines D.C. to release their new song ‘I Love You’ tomorrow

Fontaines D.C. have confirmed that they will be releasing their next single, ‘I Love You’, tomorrow (February 17).

The song is taken from the Dublin band’s upcoming new album ‘Skinty Fia’, which is set for release on April 22 via Partisan Records.

‘I Love You’ will follow on from the record’s lead single ‘Jackie Down The Line’, which arrived last month.

Ahead of its release tomorrow, Fontaines have shared a 20-second preview of ‘I Love You’ which sees frontman Grian Chatten walking through a candlelit church – you can check out the clip below.

Speaking to NME back in September, Fontaines bassist Conor Deegan III said that the band initially considered the sound of their new record to be “quite poppy”.

“We thought we’d got this sound that was finally the sound that we wanted to get across the songs, which we thought was quite poppy,” he said.

“We showed them to our manager, and he said, ‘Lads, this is the darkest shit you’ve ever written!’ And we were like, ‘What? What are you talking about? This bass melody is catchy, this vocal melody is catchy’. He was just like, ‘No, this is extremely dark’. So there you go!”

Fontaines D.C. will play a number of UK live shows this year, including slots at Reading & Leeds Festival, Sam Fender’s Finsbury Park gig and TRNSMT Festival.

The band played an intimate gig in London earlier this month as part of War Child’s BRITs Week.