Fontaines D.C. win Best Band In The World at the BandLab NME Awards 2022

Fontaines D.C. have bagged the award for Best Band In The World at the BandLab NME Awards 2022.

The Irish post-punk band came out on top in the category, beating Australia’s Amyl & The Sniffers, Ben&Ben from the Philippines, Bring Me The Horizon, CHVRCHES, Glass Animals, HAIM, Italian rock band Måneskin, Nova Twins and Wolf Alice to the gong.

“Thanks to everyone who we’ve ever worked with,” Fontaines D.C said while accepting their award from Faris Badwan of The Horrors and comedian/actor Aisling Bea on the O2 Academy Brixton stage.

Frontman Grian Chatten added: “Thanks to Robert Smith and CHVRCHES for playing an unbelievable tune,” referring to the pair’s performance of The Cure’s ‘Just Like Heaven’ earlier in the night.

Poking fun at investigations over government parties in lockdown, Chatten added: “We’re gonna party like Number 10 tonight!”

By clinching Best Band In The World, Fontaines D.C. won the sole award they were nominated for at the BandLab NME Awards 2022. Find the full list of winners here. In April, the band will release their third album ‘Skinty Fia’, which they’ve previewed with the singles ‘Jackie Down The Line’ and ‘I Love You’.

The BandLab NME Awards 2022 kicked off this evening (March 2) with a performance from Sam Fender. The ongoing ceremony, which takes place at the O2 Academy Brixton with co-hosts Daisy May Cooper and Lady Leshurr, has also seen performances from Griff and Sigrid, and CHVRCHES and Robert Smith. Bring Me The Horizon will close out the show with a five-song set.

