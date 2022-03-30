Fontaines D.C. add new London, Dublin and Manchester dates to 2022 UK and Ireland tour

Fontaines D.C. have added extra dates to their 2022 UK and Ireland headline tour – see the new dates below and pick up tickets here.

The band’s tour, which will come after the release of their third album ‘Skinty Fia’ in April, kicks off at Hull Bonus Arena on November 7, with dates also lined up in Manchester, London, Glasgow and Dublin before the jaunt wraps up at Belfast Ulster Hall on December 7.

After tickets went on sale for the tour this morning (March 30), the band have now added three more dates to the run.

The five-piece will now play Manchester’s O2 Victoria Warehouse on November 12 as well as the initial date the previous night, as well as an extra gig at London’s Eventim Apollo on November 25 and a second show at Dublin’s Vicar Street on December 1.

Pick up tickets for the gigs here and see the full updated schedule below.

NOVEMBER 2022

7 – Hull, Bonus Arena

8 – Leeds, O2 Academy

11 – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse

12 – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse (new show)

15 – Stockton, Globe Theatre

17 – Glasgow, O2 Academy

19 – Swansea, Arena

21 – Birmingham, O2 Academy

24 – London, Eventim Apollo

25 – London, Eventim Apollo (new show)

28 – Edinburgh, O2 Academy

30 – Dublin, Vicar Street

DECEMBER 2022

1 – Dublin, Vicar Street (new show)

3 – Galway, Leisureland

5 – Limerick, Live At The Big Top

6 – Derry, Millennium Forum

7 – Belfast, Ulster Hall

Along with last week’s news of the tour, the band shared the brand new single and title track from their forthcoming new album. The song is the third to be lifted from the record, which is set for release on April 22 via Partisan Records, after previous singles ‘I Love You’ and ‘Jackie Down The Line’.

Last week, Fontaines D.C. covered The Cure‘s ‘Just Like Heaven’ during a livestreamed St. Patrick’s Day set in Dublin.

Earlier this month, the group bagged the award for Best Band In The World at the BandLab NME Awards 2022, beating Amyl & The Sniffers, Ben&Ben, Bring Me The Horizon, CHVRCHES, Glass Animals, HAIM, Måneskin, Nova Twins and Wolf Alice to the gong.