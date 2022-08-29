Fontaines D.C. add Nottingham date to 2022 UK and Ireland tour

Fontaines D.C. have added another date to their UK and Ireland tour.

The post-punk band will now play Nottingham’s Rock City on November 22, which is half way through their 24-date tour this autumn and winter.

Tickets for the new show go on general sale this Friday (September 2) from 10am BST here. There is a pre-sale from 10am this Wednesday (August 31).

Advertisement

The Irish band’s tour, which is in support of their latest album ‘Skinty Fia’, kicks off at Hull Bonus Arena on November 7, with dates also lined up in Manchester, London, Glasgow and Dublin. Belfast’s Ulster Hall will play host to two final shows December 7-8.

We’ve added a new date to our UK & Ireland Tour. We’ll be playing Nottingham’s Rock City this November. Tickets go on sale this Friday. https://t.co/MFZZxHqJ7S pic.twitter.com/zBwjKBz8UV — Fontaines D.C. (@fontainesdublin) August 29, 2022

In other news, the band invited a fan to play guitar with them on stage during their Reading Festival set on Saturday (August 27).

Fontaines D.C. were playing on the festival’s Main Stage this evening ahead of Arctic Monkeys, and spotted a fan named Dexter in the crowd holding a sign aloft asking to play guitar with them.

Granting the request, the fan then hopped on stage and joined the band for a rendition of their hit ‘Boys In The Better Land’.

Elsewhere in the set Fontaines played hits from their three studio albums, opening with ‘A Lucid Dream’ and ending with ‘I Love You’.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the band’s bassist Conor ‘Deego’ Deegan III recently caught up with NME backstage at Reading 2022, revealing that they might be heading in a “lighter” direction for new material.

They also gave NME the lowdown on hanging with Sam Fender and his McDonald’s preferences. Watch the video interview here.