Fontaines D.C. have announced their new album ‘A Hero’s Death’, as well as sharing the first single to be taken from the record – watch the video below.

The eponymous new track arrives alongside a video starring Irish actor Aidan Gillen, best known for his roles in Game of Thrones, Peaky Blinders, and The Wire.

Singer Grian Chatten has described the self-titled new single as “a list of rules for the self” as well as “principles for self-prescribed happiness that can often hang by a thread”.

“It’s ostensibly a positive message, but with repetition comes different meanings, that’s what happens to mantras when you test them over and over,” Chatten explains. “There’s this balance between sincerity and insincerity as the song goes on and you see that in the music video as well.

“The idea was influenced by a lot of the advertising I was seeing – the repetitive nature of these uplifting messages that take on a surreal and scary feel the more you see them.”

The frontman revealed the lyrics were written during a time he was feeling anxious about following up Fontaines D.C.’s debut ‘Dogrel’, which led NME to describe the band as “one of guitar music’s most essential new voices” in a five-star review.

“But more broadly it’s about the battle between happiness and depression, and the trust issues that can form tied to both of those feelings,” he added.

The new album was recorded with producer Dan Carey (Black Midi, Bat For Lashes) in his London studio. ‘A Hero’s Death’ is due out 31 July via Partisan Records.

‘A Hero’s Death’ tracklist:

01. ‘I Don’t Belong’

02. ‘Love Is The Main Thing’

03. ‘Televised Mind’

04. ‘A Lucid Dream’

05. ‘You Said’

06. ‘Oh Such A Spring’

07. ‘A Hero’s Death’

08. ‘Living In America’

09. ‘I Was Not Born’

10. ‘Sunny’

11. ‘No’