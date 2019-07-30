Fontaines DC announce biggest headline show to date with Brixton gig

They're about to make a lodda' money
Fontaines D.C. have announced the biggest show of their career at London’s O2 Academy Brixton.
The Irish band, who were last week nominated for the Mercury Prize, will perform at the iconic London venue on February 25 2020. Tickets are set to go on sale this Friday (August 2).
It’s the first new date from the four piece since health issues forced them to shelve a number of tour dates.
The band have played a whole host of festivals already this summer, including Glastonbury, where we called their set on the Williams Green stage “a healing balm for a fractured society”.
In NME‘s review of the set, Jordan Bassett said: “Fontaines are about non-toxic patriotism and the desire to be better. Like Idles, they’ve helped fans to exorcise their sadness at societal divides. It’s healing. Also: the’ve got fucking great tunes.”
Earlier in the year, NME gave their debut album ‘Dogrel’ five stars in our review.