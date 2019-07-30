Fontaines DC announce biggest headline show to date with Brixton gig

They're about to make a lodda' money

Fontaines D.C. have announced the biggest show of their career at London’s O2 Academy Brixton.

The Irish band, who were last week nominated for the Mercury Prize, will perform at the iconic London venue on February 25 2020. Tickets are set to go on sale this Friday (August 2).

It’s the first new date from the four piece since health issues forced them to shelve a number of tour dates.