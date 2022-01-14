Watch Fontaines D.C.’s surreal performance of ‘Jackie Down The Line’ on ‘Fallon’

Fontaines D.C. have delivered a surreal performance of their new single ‘Jackie Down The Line’ on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon – you can watch it below.

The Dublin band returned earlier this week with the song, which is the first preview of their third album ‘Skinty Fia’ (set for release on April 22).

Fontaines brought ‘Jackie Down The Line’ to the Tonight Show in the US this week, with the band delivering a recorded live performance of the song which took place in an empty theatre.

While the band are seen in the seemingly one-take video performing the track on stage, a strange set of events takes place around them which involves people dressed in pointed red hats, a bride and a crucifixion.

You can watch Fontaines D.C.’s ‘Jackie Down The Line’ performance on The Tonight Show above.

Fontaines’ last studio album ‘A Hero’s Death’, released in July 2020, served as the follow-up to their 2019 debut ‘Dogrel’.

The band will play a number of UK live shows this year, including slots at Reading & Leeds Festival, Sam Fender’s Finsbury Park gig and TRNSMT Festival.

Fontaines D.C. will also perform in London next month as part of BRITs Week.

Proceeds from the series, which will also feature gigs from Damon Albarn and Bastille, will go towards supporting the work of War Child, who aim to reach children as early as possible when conflict breaks out and stay to support them through their recovery.