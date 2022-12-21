Fontaines D.C. were told by Beck that Alex Turner was a fan

Fontaines D.C. found out that Arctic Monkeys‘ Alex Turner was a fan of theirs after being told by Beck.

The band’s Carlos O’Connell and Conor Deegan III spoke about the revelation in an interview with NME as part of the In Conversation series, where they reflected on the past year.

“We played Primavera this summer, just before Beck,” O’Connell said. “He told us that he asked Alex [Turner] what music he was listening to these days and Alex said the only thing he listens to is Fontaines. And Arctic Monkeys are just so iconic obviously – they were so important when they came through.”

Advertisement

“The whole thing is bizarre, even talking to Beck I was starstruck!” he continued. “And then he talks about another guy I admire, it’s mental. When we were younger, these were all things you’d just never imagine.”

Deegan added: “I was pretty intimidated going up to talk to Beck after the show, and the first thing he showed me was a video he took on his phone, side stage, just zoomed on me during the show!”

Elsewhere in the interview, the band spoke about the music scholarship they recently launched at BIMM Dublin. The scholarship covers course fees for the full four-year-duration of a BA (Hons) Commercial Modern Music degree.

Deegan said: “It’s really touching, thinking of the fact we all met and formed the band there – and now we get to give someone a chance to go there for free.”

The band were heavily involved in the selection process, awarding the inaugural scholarship to Abbey Addenbroke-Sheriff, a young songwriter in Dublin, earlier this year. “She’s brilliant – it’s exciting to hear such raw talent,” Deegan added.

Advertisement

Fontaines D.C. are due to support Arctic Monkeys next summer on their North American tour for 2023.

The Sheffield band first head stateside next summer, kicking the tour off at The Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota, US on August 25. They wrap the tour at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum in California, US on September 29. Find any remaining tickets here.

The shows will be in support of Arctic Monkeys’ latest album, ‘The Car‘, which was released on October 21 via Domino.