Watch Fontaines D.C.’s reflective video for new song ‘I Don’t Belong’

Fontaines D.C. have shared the video for their reflective new song ‘I Don’t Belong’ — you can check out the clip, which was shot on location on the Irish east coast, below.

‘I Don’t Belong’ is the opening track on the Dublin band’s upcoming second album ‘A Hero’s Death’, and follows on from the May release of the record’s title track. ‘A Hero’s Death’ is set for release on July 31 via Partisan.

Fontaines D.C. have today (June 10) released the video for ‘I Don’t Belong’, which was directed remotely by the band’s bassist Connor Deegan III from his home in County Mayo, Ireland.

Advertisement

Shot on location in Skerries on the Irish east coast, where frontman Grian Chatten is from, Deegan explained in a statement that the band initially had “a whole different video shoot planned in London” for the track.

“Then all the [coronavirus] restrictions hit, so we had to figure out how to do something remotely from back home in Ireland,” he explained. “The idea was to use the limitations to our benefit. To try to match the emotional feel of the song but without being heavy-handed. Telling a visual story parallel to the lyrics.”

Elaborating on the story that’s told in the video, which you can see above, Deegan said that Grian’s character “goes on a walk, passing by all these places. He’s telling us this dramatic story that slowly grows as the verses go on. At the start you do and you don’t really get a sense of the anxiety or negativity to come. It’s buried under the surface.

“At the end he submerges himself, completely consumed by his inner thoughts finally coming out into the world.”

Advertisement

Last week, Fontaines D.C. announced that they would be donating all proceeds from sales of their merch to the Black Lives Matter movement and other charities.