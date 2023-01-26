Fontaines D.C.’s Carlos O’Connell to miss upcoming shows as he awaits birth of first child

Fontaines D.C. guitarist Carlos O’Connell is to miss the band’s upcoming shows as he awaits the birth of his first child.

The band are about to start a tour of Australia, New Zealand and Japan that begins tomorrow (January 27) in Christchurch.

Taking to Instagram today (January 26), O’Connell revealed that he will be replaced on guitar for the tour by Cathal MacGabhann from fellow Irish band The Altered Hours.

Advertisement

“I will not be attending these shows with Fontaines due to the little less imminent, yet a little more unpredictable, birth of my first child,” he told fans.

“I am truly in awe at the idea of new life, this little one has become the reason why I do anything since I found out about her. In saying it all, I am more gutted than I expected to be at the prospect of missing these shows. I can’t wait for the day I get to go to that end of the world with my boys.”

He went on: “Lastly, for those asking “but who’s gonna do all the weird shit that he does now?” Well after testing out a few over the last 8 months, we finally found an amazing modified vacuum cleaner that has settings just right for most of the songs.

“I’m sad I don’t even get to be in the crowd for these ones.”

Of his replacement, O’Connell said: Cathal from The Altered Hours put in all the work I stretched out over a period of 5 years into one stressful Christmas and he’s come out sounding better than any Hoover could’ve done. I’ve full faith in this man’s talent as a player and passion for music.”

Advertisement

See the band’s upcoming tour dates below.

JANUARY 2023

27 – Christchurch, Ngaoi Marsh Theatre

29 – Wellington, Shed 6

30 – Auckland, Laneway Festival

FEBRUARY 2023

1 – Sydney, Roundhouse

2 – Brisbane, The Triffid

4 – Brisbane, Laneway Festival

5 – Sydney, Laneway Festival

7 – Melbourne, Corner Hotel

8 – Melbourne, The Forum

10 – Adelaide, Laneway Festival

11 – Melbourne, Laneway Festival

12 – Perth, Laneway Festival

Elsewhere, Fontaines D.C. are due to support Arctic Monkeys on their North American tour this summer.

The Sheffield band kick off the stint at The Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota, US on August 25. They wrap the tour at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum in California, US on September 29. Find any remaining tickets here.