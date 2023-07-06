Fontaines DC’s Grian Chatten: “If you were going to model your career off a band, you’d look to Arctic Monkeys”

Fontaines DC frontman Grian Chatten has praised Arctic Monkeys, saying that they have “maintained their credibility” despite achieving huge global success.

The Irish singer-songwriter recently spoke to NME about his debut solo album ‘Chaos For The Fly’, which was released on June 30. It followed Fontaines’ acclaimed third record, 2022’s ‘Skinty Fia’.

Next month the band will hit the road to support Arctic Monkeys on their huge North American stadium tour.

“I don’t know what to expect – we haven’t done a support tour since the first album,” Chatten told NME. “And Arctic Monkeys are playing better shows now than ever, Alex [Turner] completely owns his stage presence.

“I think if you were ever going to model your career off a band, you’d look to Arctic Monkeys.”

He continued: “What really excites me about them is that they have maintained their credibility while becoming as big as they are. People I know are still holding Arctic Monkeys listening parties in their gaff when a new album drops – there’s still this cult passion that’s managed to weather the storm of the band’s success.”

Asked about what his own definition of success is, Chatten said: “I’m really proud of the fact that I’m getting happy again, to be honest. I’m letting go of all the suspicions, resentment and bitterness that plagued this solo album.

“I also think working on these songs was a nice way of forcing myself to breathe outside of Fontaines DC for a little bit, and to look down at my hands and remember I exist, you know?”

Chatten also told NME that feels like he “very much know[s] what the next [Fontaines DC] album is going to sound like”, adding: “The pearl of the idea is there, but I am still working out how I am going to move forward with it.

“You know, I’m 27 now, and I like the idea of doing one more really youthful record, whatever that means.”

Arctic Monkeys’ North American stadium tour with Fontaines DC is due to kick off in Minneapolis, Minnesota on August 25. You can find any remaining tickets here.

Last month saw the Monkeys headline Glastonbury Festival for the third time – read NME‘s four-star review of the show here.