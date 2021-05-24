Fontaines DC’s Tom Coll curates new compilation of Irish music

Fontaines DC drummer Tom Coll has announced details of a new compilation of Irish music that he has curated for release later this year.

The ‘Goitse A Thaisce’ compilation is set for release via Coll’s own Skinty Records on August 6th, and sees him channeling the sounds of his own heritage after a period of time living back with his family in the West of Ireland.

“The idea for this record came from an extended period of time living back in my family home in the west of Ireland,” said Coll.

Advertisement

“Here, I found myself in the midst of a vast, mountainous landscape, a place that vividly recalled my childhood memories of old Irish traditional music. This experience sparked a need to immerse myself in the tradition once again. Trad was my first musical love over any other, so it feels very gratifying to put together this compilation.”

He added: “Every tune on this record holds a special place in my heart. Whether it’s by lifelong heroes such as The Bothy Band or Planxty, family friends like Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh or Emer Mayock, or by contemporary artists pushing the boundaries of the tradition like Lisa O’Neill or Ye Vagabonds, these songs have soundtracked my life thus far.”

“If this record can introduce just one person to the world of Irish music, then it has served its purpose. The tradition has so much depth and richness to it, and I urge you to please delve into it with an open heart. The title of the record roughly translates to ‘come here my darling’, which is the sentiment I feel when I hear these tunes. Hopefully they can bring about that same feeling for you.”

You can check out the track-listing in full below.

Side A

1. ‘Martin Wynn’s / The Longford Tinker’ – The Bothy Band

2. ‘Arthur McBride’ – Andy Irvine & Paul Brady

3. ‘Apples In Winter’ – Dervish

4. ‘Bacach Shíol Andaí – Ye Vagabonds

5. ‘Farewell To Whalley Range’ – Sharon Shannon / Mike McGoldrick / Jim Murray / Dezi Donnelly

Advertisement

Side B

1. ‘Sí Bheag, Sí Mhor – Planxty’

2. ‘Oro, Se Do Bheatha ‘Bhaile’ – Joe Heaney

3. ‘Méiltí Cheann Dubhrann / Cloch Na Ceithre Mhíle’ – Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh & Frankie Kennedy

4. ‘Joihn Doherty’s / Charlie McKernon’s / The Antrim Rose’ – Emer Mayock

5. ‘The Factory Girl’ – Lisa O’Neill

6. ‘The Parting Glass’ – The Dubliners

Meanwhile, Fontaines DC recently confirmed to NME that they have finished work on their third album.

Remaining coy about what to expect, frontman Grian Chatten said: “We wouldn’t want to ruin it for you, you know – or for us.

“The period in between the initial conception of a piece of music and then when you release it is quite sacred. It’s really important for us and our relationship with our own creativity to not mess around with that.”