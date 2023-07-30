Foo Fighers and Alanis Morissette honour Sinéad O’Connor with ‘Mandinka’ cover

Foo Fighters and Alanis Morissette paid tribute to Sinéad O’Connor last night (July 29) with a cover of ‘Mandinka’.

The collaborative performance came during Dave Grohl‘s band’s set at Japan’s Fuji Rock Festival. You can view it below.

Introducing the cover, which appeared O’Connor’s 1987 debut album ‘The Lion And The Cobra’, the frontman said: “We’re singing this song for a reason tonight,” before Morissette added: “For a beautiful women with high intelligence and deep empathy, way ahead of her time, who is no longer with us. This is for her.”

Morissette was backed by the band while she sang the vocals on the track. As the song came to a close, a huge picture of O’Connor, who passed away earlier this week at the age of 56, appeared on the giant screen behind the band.

The cover came after Tori Amos performed two of O’Connor’s tracks, in tribute to the late singer earlier this week while P!nk and Brandi Carlile performed a cover of ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ at a live show in Ohio, and Fall Out Boy also shared their take on the track during a gig in Atlanta, Georgia.

R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe also revisited his cover of her song ‘The Last Day Of Our Acquaintance’ in tribute to her, 27 years after he first recorded it.

In the days following O’Connor’s death, countless musicians took to social media to share their fond memories of the artist, while others also used their live shows to pay tribute to the activist.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that O’Connor had been working on a new album. She had offered fans an update earlier this month, confirming she was in the process of finishing the follow-up to 2014’s ‘I’m Not Bossy, I’m The Boss’. O’Connor said she hoped to release it early next year.

She also said a world tour for 2024-2025 was in the works and confirmed that she had moved back to London. These would have been her first live shows in almost half a decade, after she cancelled all her live shows for 2022 following the death of her son Shane.

In an obituary written for the musician, NME wrote: “No amount of troubles could ever overshadow her talent; O’Connor was that rare artist who was determined to use her platform for retributive good, and she will be remembered not just for the beauty of her voice, but for its power.”