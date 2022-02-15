Foo Fighters add 10 new dates to 2022 North American tour

Foo Fighters have expanded their upcoming North American tour with 10 new shows, set to take place this September and October.

The tour, in support of the band’s 2021 album ‘Medicine at Midnight’, will now include additional stops primarily through Canada – including cities such as Winnipeg, Edmonton and Vancouver. Two new United States dates – one in Sioux Falls, the other in the central Oregon city of Bend – have also been added.

Tickets for the new set of dates will go on sale this Friday (February 18) at 10am local time for each city.

The 10 new shows join the largely stadium-based North American tour, which is set to commence in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania on May 14. Prior to that, the band are also scheduled for several festival dates across North and South America – including Lollapalooza in both Chile and Brazil. June and July will also see the band return to the UK, including two nights at London Stadium.

Outside of touring commitments, the band are readying the release of their debut feature film Studio 666. The horror-comedy depicts the band, playing fictionalised versions of themselves, attempting to record a new album in a haunted house. The film will arrive in theatres globally later this month.

Earlier this week, the band also performed a Superbowl after-show. The 10-song set was streamed on Facebook Live and on Amazon Venues for users of virtual-reality headsets.

Foo Fighters’ new North American tour dates are:

SEPTEMBER

18 – Sioux Falls, Denny Sanford Premier Center

21 – Winnipeg, Canada Life Arena

23 – Saskatoon, SaskTel Centre

25 – Regina, Brandt Centre

27 – Edmonton, Rogers Place

29 – Calgary, Scotiabank Saddledome

OCTOBER

1 – Penticton, South Okanagan Events Centre

3 – Victoria, Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre

5 – Vancouver, Rogers Arena

7 – Bend, Hayden Homes Amphitheater